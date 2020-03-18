MICHIGAN CITY — International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) has announced Barb Stroup as their new local coordinator.
In her position, Stroup will be responsible for promoting cultural exchange and building stronger communities. Her current mission will be to find host families for the school year of 2020.
According to ICES, exchange students live as a member of the host family—not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student. As the Local Coordinator, Stroup is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
Stroup is a Michigan City native who’s family has hosted exchange students for years.
“We hosted the first exchange student to Michigan City High School many, many years ago,” she said, “and my oldest son and him are still close today. We decided to host again this year to give our younger children that experience and we have an exceptional daughter now from Slovakia that we are going to have a relationship with for a lifetime. I love working with children and I wanted to help give other families this wonderful fulfilling experience. To experience everything new through their eyes and share and exchange new traditions and cultures has been amazing for her and our family... This is an amazing life changing experience for the family and the teenager and it’s great to be a part of it.”
According to ICES, the organization is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Barb Stroup at 219-210-8607 or by email at bstroup@icesusa.org
For more information on ICES, go to www.icesusa.org.
