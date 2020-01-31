Skylar Senseny named to Marquette University’s Dean’s List
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Skylar Senseny of Michigan City has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Senseny is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries.
George M. Eisenhauer named to Dean’s List at Colby College
WATERVILLE, Maine — George M. Eisenhauer of Beverly Shores was recently named to the Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Eisenhauer is one of 566 Colby students, or 27 percent of the qualified student body, to make the Dean’s List last semester.
Eisenhauer, a member of the Class of 2022, attended La Lumiere School and is the son of Donald and Mary Jane Eisenhauer of Beverly Shores. Eisenhauer earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher last fall to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.
Local students named to Cedarville Dean’s List
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Two local students were recently named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2019. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. The following local students were named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2019:
Elisabeth Novak of La Porte
Jackson Hoshiko of Westville
Eden Dolezal qualifies for Seton Hall University Dean’s List.
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Eden Dolezal of La Porte has qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the Dean’s List.
