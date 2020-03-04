Baylor Law School confers degree to Zachery Liberatore
WACO, Texas — Baylor University Law School conferred degrees on 45 students during winter commencement exercises Feb. 8 at First Baptist Church of Waco. This included Zachery Joseph Liberatore, Juris Doctor, of La Porte.
Daniel Seel named to JMU dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Hebron resident Daniel Seel has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2019 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Seel is majoring in international affairs.
Chesterton student recognized at Tufts University
MEDFORD, Mass. — Amy Socha was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the Fall 2019 semester.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Kaitlin Yelaska named to Millikin University Dean’s List
DECATUR, Ill. — Millikin University has announced that Kaitlin Yelaska of Walkerton is among the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
Chesterton native earns spot on SVSU’s Deans’ List
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2019 semester Deans’ List.
Renae Warren of Chesterton was among those honored for academic excellence.
To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
Lewis University names Logan Tabor to Dean’s List
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Logan W. Tabor of Hanna was named to Lewis University’s Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester. Tabor is studying Exercise and Movement Science at Lewis University.
Just under 1,500 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
Cara Kroeger named to President’s List at Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio — Cara Kroeger of Chesterton was named to the Miami University fall 2019 president’s list. She is majoring in accounting.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Grace Crain named to Emerson College Dean’s List
BOSTON, Mass. — Grace Crain of Chesterton has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Crain is majoring in Journalism and is a member of the Class of 2023. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Eden Dolezal qualifies for Seton Hall Dean’s List
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University has announced that Eden Dolezal of La Porte has qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the Dean’s List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.