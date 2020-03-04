MICHIGAN CITY — Warden Ron Neal announces the appointment of Mathew Albright, Deshawn Bowen and Michael Slaninka to the position of Correctional Sergeant, and Angelita Castaneda to Correctional Lieutenant at the Indiana State Prison.
Mathew Albright started with the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) Oct. 20, 2017, as a Correctional Officer. He served in the United States Army for four years in the Infantry Division as an E4 Specialist. Mathew is a certified first responder.
Deshawn Bowen began his career with the IDOC Oct. 5, 2015, as a Correctional Officer. IDOC at the Indiana State Prison Oct. 5, 2015. DeShawn served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant for two deployments. He is a first responder at the facility.
Michael Slaninka started with the IDOC July 9, 2018, as a Correctional Officer. He also served in the United States Army as an E4 Specialist. He is currently a member on the facility’s Emergency Squad.
Angelita Castaneda started her career with IDOC at the Indiana State Prison Nov. 22, 2011. She held the positions of Correctional Officer, Correctional Sergeant, and a Correctional Case Worker. Ms. Castaneda transferred to LaPorte County Juvenile before transferring back to Indiana State Prison.
Warden Neal stated, “The staff have demonstrated they will be a great addition to the supervisory staff at the Indiana State Prison. I look forward to working with each of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.