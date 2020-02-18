MICHIGAN CITY — Have you toured Michigan City’s Barker Mansion in the past but were left wondering what was behind closed doors? The Barker Mansion will offer a Behind the Scenes Tour on Thursday.
According to Barker Mansion, the tour ventures into the nooks and crannies of the building which are normally off-limits. Guests will discover remnants of the past such as the central vacuum system, the furnace and intricate electrical panels. The 2-hour tour takes participants on back stairways and into the basement.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street in Michigan City. The 38-room mansion was built by freight car industrialist and philanthropist John H. Barker in 1905, after he expanded onto his father’s original 1857 home on the same site. Barker took advantage of the mansion’s location right next to the Haskell and Barker Car Company, bringing many of the factory’s advanced mechanical amenities to the home.
The tour begins at 7 p.m. and will last two hours. Cost is $15 per adult or $10 per senior (ages 65+)/youth (ages 3-15). Reservations can be made on Eventbrite or by calling the Barker Mansion at 219-873-1520.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street in Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.
