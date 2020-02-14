MICHIGAN CITY — Eleven Michigan City choral students are heading to state after their school brought home a slew of awards in a recent district competition.
On Feb. 1, 29 students from the Michigan City High School Choral department competed at the Indiana School ISSMA Solo and Ensemble District Competition at Valparaiso High School.
Freshman Kyla Mashburn received a Bronze for her vocal solo. The following students received Silver for their vocal solos: Emmaleah Rosales (sophomore), Emily Cavin (junior), Chanay Hammond (junior), Xavier Kiner (junior), Michael Lakin (junior), Madison Whittenburg (junior), Abigail Evans (senior), Savannah Lowe (senior), and Felicia Skelton (senior).
The following students received Gold for their vocal solos: Kirsten Carlson (freshman), Bella Garcia (freshman), Makalinn Jenks (freshman), Jasmine Berndt (sophomore), Isabelle Eaton (sophomore), Savannah Holley (sophomore), Delaina Adams (junior), Gwen Sardon (junior), Raven Stansil (junior), and Rachel Sutor (junior).
Senior Parker Gouge received a Gold for his piano solo.
Delaina Adams, Isabelle Eaton, Gwen Sardon and Savannah Holley will advance to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble Competition on Feb. 22, because they received a Gold rating in Division I of the competition.
A small men’s ensemble composed of Jimmie Cooper (junior), Blake Barnes (freshman), Michael Lakin (junior), Aidan Pedroza (freshman), Tyrone Jones (sophomore), and Jed Ottersen (senior) received a Gold rating at the contest.
A small women’s ensemble composed of Kate Attar (sophomore), Jamya Gill (sophomore), and Kirsten Carlson (freshman) received a Gold rating at the contest.
A small women’s ensemble composed of Hyelin Yoon (freshman), Gwen Sardon (junior) and Isabelle Eaton (sophomore) received a Gold rating at the contest.
A small women’s ensemble composed of Savannah Holley (sophomore), Delaina Adams (junior), Raven Stansil (junior), Gwen Sardon (junior), Isabelle Eaton (sophomore) and Chanay Hammond (junior) received a Gold rating at the contest. Because they performed in Group I, these students will be performing at the State ISSMA contest on Feb. 22.
The large mixed ensemble composed of Felicia Skelton (senior), Delaina Adams (junior), Raven Stansil (junior), Gwen Sardon (junior), Isabelle Eaton (sophomore), Michael Lakin (junior), Jimmie Cooper (junior), Aidan Pedroza (freshman), and Jed Ottersen (senior) received a Gold rating at the contest. Because they performed in Group I, this ensemble also will be performing at the State ISSMA contest on Feb. 22.
“We’re very proud that so many of our students earned high ratings and are advancing to State this year,” said Michelle Howisen, MCHS Choral director. “Their hard work and dedication paid off.”
