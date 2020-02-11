MICHIGAN CITY — Seven Michigan City Area Schools choral students performed with honor choirs during the Indiana Music Educators Association convention, which was held in Fort Wayne on Jan. 17 and 18.
According to MCAS, all of the students were selected based on a rigorous application process, which included auditions. Pine Elementary School students Grace Dillard, Ralph Smith and Alyssa Tracy performed with the Elementary Honor Choir; Barker Middle School students Brooklynn Accardi, Madison Gresham and Reece Carlson performed with the Middle School Honor Choir; and Michigan City High School’s Savannah Holley performed with the All-State Honor Choir.
Michelle Howisen is MCHS choral director, Stephanie Sobecki is choral director for Barker, and Jeanne Bolen is Pine Elementary music teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.