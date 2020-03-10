MICHIGAN CITY — Edgewood Elementary has announced its Principal’s Honor and Honor Roll students
Principal’s Honor Roll
Kihyle Emerson, Ava Rogers, Darrin Schroll, Chloe Stiffler, Gabriela Benjamin, Karter Brown, Kali Henckel, Giuliana Joseph, Elin Kenney, Kendall Smith, Eliot Mehemti, Alejandro Patino, Tatum Messenger, Michael Rice, Zoe Neitzel, Amirra Richmond, Carson Gallas, Riley Bagwill, Chloe Squzert, Vincent Igelski, Levi Kelly, Avery Kenney, Jackson Pendleton, Ireland White, Ay’Shauna Finch, Elaya Hachem, Cali Stiffler, Vianney Cardenas, Olivia Cogdill, Ryan Hida, Nia Kenney, Christopher Lawhorn, Julia Soviak, Megan Williamson, Kara Potts, Olivia Hughes, Adrian Wilson, Donovan Joseph, Lauren Bruemmer, Luke Cogdill, Torey Morris, and Analeesa Toney
Honor Roll
Eisley Cross, Jamaria Hodges-Martin, Lilly Maglio, Miya Thibideau, Ava Kelly, Jaxon Morlan, Genevieve Nettrouer, Konnor Stringer, Timothy Stringer, Amirah Taylor, Alayah Campbell, Harley Roe Hollis, Jayvin Ivy-Reeder, Scarlett Peek, Xavier Reyna, Alma Daoud, Fajr Elhidaoui, Chloe Jones, Camerson Messenger, Avery Ostermeier, Sebastian Mota, Sydnee Sharps, Immanu’el Walters, Laura Williamson, Caiden Collins, Sophia Henckel, Austin Lemons, Selina Medel, Mark Smith, Payton Strope, Ayden Davis-Bonden, Bella Sigle, Luke Hamilton, Nevaeh Morris, Alexander Soviak, Ivan Magee, Miles Santana, Malcolm Bright, Christopher Cribbs, Allen Meer, Alexander Serrano, Jordyn Smith, Maleah Williams, Savanna Bagwill, Colby Cadwell, Brennan Cosich, Janelle Darling, Leena Laurent, Siyara Ivy, Dayton Ostermeier, Owen Hullinger, Amora Locke, Jaden Love, Malachi Moffitt, Christian Moore-Ray, Meekael Laurent, Pure Joy Blakely, Kaleb Garner, Evony Hodgson, Averie Medina, Brayden Sherwood, Daniel Shorter, Santiago Cardenas, Joshua Donkersloot, DeAndre Kirkland, Brisa Lopez-Rosas, and Hayden Mangual
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.