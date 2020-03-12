MICHIGAN CITY — Forty girls from Barker and Krueger middle schools traveled to the Sycamore School in Indianapolis on March 7 to participate in the Curiosity, Confidence, Challenge Girls STEM Conference.
Environmental science teacher Daisey Lee from Krueger and seventh/eighth-grade science teacher Amy Hamann from Barker organized and chaperoned the event.
According to Michigan City Area Schools, girls from all over the state of Indiana were invited to participate in the all-day event, which was limited to 400 girls. The conference was directed toward middle school girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades on careers in science, technology, engineering and math. MCAS said the event was designed to heighten girls’ interest in STEM careers and encourage them to select high school courses that will lead to success in college.
The conference featured small-group workshops led by professional women in the field of veterinary medicine, biochemistry, mechanical engineering, pharmacy and more. In all, 34 different STEM career workshops were available and participants chose workshops of their interest. The girls participated in five hands-on workshops and attended two assemblies.
The conference is organized by Sycamore School and sponsored by Corteva Agrisciences and American Association of the University Women (AAUW). The cost of the conference for each participant was $35. Sycamore School sponsored 30 spots for Barker and Krueger and the Michigan City Commission for Women sponsored 10 additional girls to attend.
