Ceramics
CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center will be starting a new session of Monday Night Ceramics on Feb. 24 from 5:30-8:30. During this 5-week class, beginning students will develop fundamental wheel-throwing techniques, while returning students will refine their techniques to create more complex forms. The instructor, Tom Cernius, will perform short demonstrations while assisting students individually to improve their throwing skills. Hand-building and sculpture are also encouraged. Students can try their hand at slab-building, pinch-pot hand-building, as well as basic sculptural techniques - including figurine/small statue construction. All the pieces will be glazed during the final class.
The cost for class is $135, with members receiving a $25 discount. The cost of clay is an additional $15, payable to the instructor on the first day of class. All other supplies are included. To register, please call the Chesterton Art Center at 219-926-4711. For a list of all adult classes offered at the Art Center, please see the website at www.chestertonart.com. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton.
Oil painting class
CHESTERTON — Leona Jurincie will be teaching a 6-week Oil Painting class starting Saturday, March 21, from 1-4 p.m. at the Chesterton Art Center. The class is designed for beginners, as well as more advanced students. Beginners will learn basic oil painting techniques. Leona will walk them through starting a project, mixing colors, using/cleaning brushes, and utilizing solvents. Intermediate and advanced students will practice using still lifes or reference photos. They will learn how to enhance their work with color, and how to use more than one reference photo.
A supply list will be provided upon registration. The cost of class is $200, with members receiving a $20 discount.
Prismacolor pencil
CHESTERTON — Leona Jurincie will be teaching a 6-week Prismacolor Pencil class starting Saturday, March 21, from 9-12 a.m. at the Chesterton Art Center. Participants will learn blending, layering applications, various techniques with Prismacolor pencils and art sticks, plus utilizing the correct solvent for specific effects. The class is designed for beginners. A supply list will be provided upon registration. The cost of class is $200, with members receiving a $20 discount.
Membership drive
CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center will be hosting a membership drive during the month of March titled, "March Membership Madness". It will include an open house on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective members, current members and curious guests will be invited to tour the building, partake in some treats, win a few prizes, meet the current teachers, shop for art/gifts, learn more about the organization, and sign up for membership.
Memberships begin at only $35 per year and entitle the member to discounts on classes/purchases, a copy of the monthly online newsletter, and the ability to participate in member-only exhibits, as well as sell his/her artwork at the Art Center. The Chesterton Art Center has been an active part of the community for many decades and is the host of the 62nd Annual Chesterton Art Fair taking place Aug. 1-2 at Dogwood Park.
Each week, the Chesterton Art Center hosts an average of eight children's classes for kids ages 3-16, as well as adult classes in a variety of topics - ceramics, stained glass, watercolor, photography, drawing and much more! Plus, there is a monthly Cookies & Canvas for the kids, and a Free Critique Night for adults who would like feedback and support for their artwork.
The March Membership Madness Open House is a free event, open to the public. For any questions, contact the Art Center at 219-926-4711.
