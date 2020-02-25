La PORTE — More than 82 bowlers showed up to give their support to Family Advocates’ annual Bowl-a-thon fundraiser for the Court Youth Advocate (CYA) program, which helps struggling youth in La Porte County.
The event was held Jan. 25 at Casey’s Lanes in La Porte.
The Bowl-a-thon is held annually in conjunction with National Mentoring Month in January. According to Family Advocates, this year’s theme was Harry Potter, and used the tagline “The Magic is in our Choices” to reinforce the efforts of the program to help youth understand the impact of their decisions.
Community support included Event Sponsors: Friedman & Associates, Swanson Center, Edward Jones and Maple City Dentistry; Lane Sponsors: MC Garage Door, Albano’s Villa, Sauers Automotive, General Insurance Services, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Leroy’s Hot Stuff as well as T-shirt Sponsors: La Porte Jimmy Johns, Duneland Media, Boss Industries, Long Beach Realty and La Porte County Councilman Mike Rosenbaum. Door award donors included: Pizza Hut, Wana Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Wilson’s Barbershop, Family Express, Starbuck’s, and Portofino’s.
La Porte middle school students calling their team “The Wolfpack” won the traveling trophy for raising the most money for the event. The individual youth who raised the most money for the event was Dylan Fritzen with the adult raising the most money was Cheryl Seitz. These winners received a basket filled with prizes.
Family Advocates said CYA’s mission is to support youth who have been involved with the juvenile court and acts as support for youth at a difficult time as well as helping to promote better choices and personal growth. For more information, visit www.lpfamily advocates.com or call 219-324-3385 to help a youth who needs you.
