MICHIGAN CITY — The Center for Creative Solutions has announced 10 grants available for any La Porte County area school wanting their students to decorate a rain barrel for their school. The awards are part of this year’s recognition of the Northwest Indiana Earth Day celebration on April 18 and World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 15-21.
Rain barrels have many ecological purposes. These include:
Collecting and reducing storm water runoff.
Supplying water for surrounding vegetation.
Being ecstatically pleasing to school visitors, faculty and students.
Providing educational signage to encourage personal use of rain barrels.
Here are some reasons why community members should use a rain barrel, according to Keri Marrs-Barron, Center board member and director of the Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction, and Clay Turner, director of the La Porte County’s Solid Waste District:
Rain water is free.
Your stored rain water can be used during times of drought and water restrictions.
By using harvested rain water, you’ll have less strain on your well, and you’ll save energy and money.
The chlorine in your drinking/tap water kills living organisms, making the water safe to drink.
Using water from the tap also kills beneficial bacteria in your soil that your plants need.
Water is not an infinite resource. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, approximately 2.5 percent of the Earth’s water is fresh, and 68.6 percent of it is locked up in glaciers, 30.1 percent is located in the groundwater table, and 1.3 percent can be found in lakes and rivers. Using rain barrels helps to conserve this natural resource.
Environmental experts and sewer officials agree that any reduction of rain water flowing into storm sewers is a good thing for neighborhoods and the environment.
You’ll be a role model to children.
If interested, educators should go to www.PorterCountyRecycling.org and submit a request for funds. For more information, they may also contact Cynthia Hedge at the Center at creativity52@comcast.net or telephone at 219-861-0955.
The collaborators for this project, the Center for Creative Solutions, Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction and La Porte County’s Solid Waste District, recommend students apply their creativity and incorporate recycled content materials whenever possible.
