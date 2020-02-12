MICHIGAN CITY — Want to learn about watercolor or painting with pastels? Or how bout teaching your kids comic book drawing techniques, printmaking or filmmaking?
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is inviting community members to get creative this spring. The center’s newest lineup of classes, workshops and camps offers opportunities for area children and adults to pursue art.
LCA’s spring session begins Monday, March 16. Adult offerings range from one-day workshops to multi-week classes. In Mary Ann Pals’ Weekend Floral Pastel Workshop, participants will have the opportunity to render a close-up of a flower inspired by the work of Georgia O’Keeffe. Michelle Wiser’s Watercolor Plus class invites students to learn both classic and contemporary techniques in what the LCA says is a relaxed and supportive environment.
Children ages 8 and up can explore The Art of Comic Book Storytelling with instructor Eric David Edson. In this 6-week class, students will learn a variety of visual storytelling techniques – including figure construction, perspective and page layout – to help them craft narratives that, according to LCA, are both easy to follow and visually striking. Registration is also open for LCA’s summer camps. Topics include “Lights, Camera, Action,” “Electric Art” and “Roll the Presses: Intro to Printmaking.”
“Our camps are so special because they offer in-depth discovery of art-related topics and projects in a small, relaxed classroom setting,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s education director. “Students are exposed to methods and materials that they might not otherwise have access to, and they have lots of studio time to make work that is meaningful to them.”
Scholarships are available for all LCA classes, workshops and camps to help eliminate barriers and ensure everyone in the community has access to compelling arts experiences. To register, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
LCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides access to exhibitions and programs exploring contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.