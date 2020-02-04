MICHIGAN CITY — The Office of Academic Affairs at Marquette Catholic High School has unveiled the 2019 Fall Honor Roll. The Honor Roll is reflected by a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. From there, it is divided into three tiers: cum laude (3.00-3.69 GPA), magna cum laude (3.70-3.99 GPA), and summa cum laude (4.00 GPA and higher).
Summa Cum Laude (4.00 GPA and higher)
Freshmen: Elizabeth Bahena, Connor Bakota, Lukas Balling, Xaria Biggerstaff, Sydney Carr, Paolo Castillo, Oliver Estes, Emily Farkas, Molly Mason, Mary Cate Neary, Shelby Schuman, Wyatt Steinhiser, Paloma Valdes, Elizabeth Wadle, Jacob Zientarski
Sophomores: Yatziry Barrera Vazquez, Brenna Carnes, Olivia Cramer-Stevens, Kailyn Delaney, Katelyn Dixon, Colin Flanigan, Matthew Flanigan, Ella Gage, Joe Henrich, Maria Hoang, Hanson Huang, Ray Kong, Kenzie Losinski, Maura Mack, Caeden Meade, Cam Meade, Julia Molina, Mikayla Moyer, Mary Murphy, Camrynn Newenhouse, Charles O’Halloran, Emily Silvas, Devin Singh, Maria Wadle, Carrie Wang, Mia Wozniak, Yasmir Young, Ava Zientarski
Juniors: Sean Bardol, Aidan Bartnicki, Anthony Bui, Grace Crone, Braydon Flores, Destiny Harrington, Zoe Kolosci, Riley Lindsey, Joaquin Lopez, Brendan Mack, Abigailjane Morelli, Molly Neary, Robert Pruzin, Liberty Riley, Abigail Ryan, Eleanor Williams
Seniors: Paco Alonzo Vidaurre, Ian Baker, Cormack Bardol, Janaya Blakely, William Bogan, Olivia Burkhart, Alex Copeland, Marissa Delgado, Hannah Downs, Sergei Ganz, Caitlin Gately, Samer Halabi, Jade Isbell, Quinn Larkin, Jasmin Li, Madison Lindsey, Kennedy Lynn, Cormac Markham, Aidan McDonnell, Sara Molina, Grace Murphy, Abigail Novak, Zoe Olesker, Ann Peterson, Adam Pierzakowski, Madison Prokuski, Jillian Pullen, Hunter Sheets, Jacob Tarnow, Sydni Thomas, Sophie Thompson, Lucas Trinks, Samuel Wadle, Kenzie Wangstrom, Sophia Wrobleski
Magna Cum Laude (3.70 – 3.99 GPA)
Freshmen: Katherine Chen, Jack Gotsch, Ethan Irsa, Max Leckrone, Ella Miller, Abby Stimley, Adam Tarnow, Brandon Welch, A.J. Willoughby
Sophomores: Jamely Anderson-Hernandez, Riggs Bardol, Jay’ana Blakely, Melissa Canelo, Juan Gimeno Bonastre, Jenna Kirby, Finnian Larkin
Juniors: Krystal Arteaga, Mary Kate Bobillo, Vicente Pacheco, Paige Pizarek, Madison Rowley, Brayden Sowers, Olivia Sowers, Madalyn Weiler, Eris Zheng
Seniors: Nicholas Andrews, Michael Bim-Merle, Allyson Farkas, Nina Kaplan, Natalia Ruiz
Cum Laude (3.00 – 3.69 GPA)
Freshmen: Sade Anderson-Hernandez, Paige Burroughs, Sydney Burroughs, Aidan Catt, Conor Duffy, Jessica East, Alex Firov, Jack Gausselin, Katharina Gottschlich, McKenzie Grott, Addison Johnson, Jason Kobe, Kieran Larkin, Andrew Novak, Lindsey Oman, Kennedy Oselka, La’Najia Phillips, Caden Sheets, Augie Smith, Chloe Wozniak
Sophomores: Ethan Catt, Wil Crane, Luke Fassoth, Christopher Huseman, Bob Johnson, Leah Lawson, Devon Leckrone, Kacey Marovich, Colin Thompson
Juniors: Quinn Baker, Adam Burroughs, James Campbell, Lily Chen, Izabel Galindo, Ryleigh Grott, Mason Hervey, Jacob Kirby, Chandra Neal, Mei Pantuso, Liam Ross, Isaac Williams, Alexander Willoughby
Seniors: Joseph Bogan, Hayley Dolph, Amare Dunlap, Charlie Estes, Myah Jackson, Vaunte Johnson, Emily Lasky, Alexandria McConnell, Travon Moore, Macie Wangstrom, Aaron White, Maeve Wilson
