MICHIGAN CITY — This April, Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) and its partners invite the community to once again explore the world of “zines.” These miniature magazines, which are typically self-published and distributed in small batches, have seen an increase in popularity in recent years. More than 325 people attended Zine Fest in 2019.
“Our annual Zine Fest is an opportunity for emerging and established zinesters, poets and self-published authors to display and sell their works to a large, enthusiastic audience,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s education director. “This year’s fest will once again include over 30 vendors from across the region as well as Chicago, Indianapolis and beyond offering zines, comics, poetry, chapbooks, stickers, buttons and other self-published materials.”
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lubeznik Center for the Arts. Vendors will remain open throughout the event. From 2 to 4 p.m., visitors can listen to a curated selection of poetry readings by local poets and storytellers organized by Rachel Calderone.
Artists joining the 2020 line-up include Chicago-based cartoonist Katie Armentrout (www.katiearmentrout.com), who describes her primarily autobiographical work as “eclectic kitsch-inspired comics and art.” Rachel Bard (www.rachelbard.com) from Tinley Park, Illinois, will offer her uniquely shaped booklets featuring “deceptively cute characters.” Sean Dempsey (www.smdempseycomics.com), also from Chicago, creates stories focused on curiosity and adventure. His comics “embrace a balance of innocent and cynical characters.”
A family-friendly Zine Workshop will take place Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Michigan City Public Library where participants can make mini-zines and their own buttons. Zines made by kids or their grown ups may be featured in the accompanying zine-based exhibit at LCA, entitled Material Culture. This exhibit will run from April 24 through May 21 and features work by Zine Fest artists along with other contributors, including LCA class and outreach program participants and Teen Art Council members.
LCA’s organizing partners for this event include the Michigan City Public Library and Calumet Artist Residency. Zine Fest is sponsored by La Porte Seamless Gutter. Additional support is provided by Cow House Press, which will sponsor two tables for emerging artists and provide a micro grant to assist a registered artist with printing costs.
To learn more about Zine Fest and see previews of some of the work that will be on offer, visit www.facebook.com/LubeznikCenterfortheArts.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides access to exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
