La PORTE – The community is invited to a program of Irish music performed by the group Au Tu in the La Porte Hospital Chapel at noon on Friday, March 6. The chapel is located at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte on the first floor of the hospital.
Ah Tu is Dot Pakan, Dan Moser and Debra Sawyer, a Michiana group of varied musical experience and influences, with blends of vocal harmony and instrumentation that include lever harp, accordion, double bass, banjo, mandolin, guitar, percussion, - and other sound adoptions that fit the tune.
The name Ah Tu has no other meaning then a musical count-in on the second beat: ah one, ah two. Their repertoire cover Global, Celtic and American music that include jazz, blues, country, traditional & folk music, and pop music of the 1920s through the present. Each year they prepare a special Irish music program. Their performance on March 6 will include songs like Star of the County Down, Cockles and Mussels, and Down by the Sally Gardens.
First Friday in the Chapel is made possible by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte. For more information about First Friday in the Chapel performances, call 219-325-7633.
