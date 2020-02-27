'The Curios Savage' at La Porte Little Theatre
La PORTE — The La Porte Little Theatre will be presenting the comedy "The Curious Savage" March 6-8 and 13-15.
In the play, Mrs. Savage has been left $10 million by her husband and wants to make the best use of it, in spite of her grown-up stepchildren’s efforts to get their hands on it. Knowing that the widow’s wealth is now in negotiable securities, and seeing they cannot get hold of the fortune, the stepchildren commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” In the sanatorium Mrs. Savage meets various social misfits, men and women who just cannot adjust themselves to life, people who need the help Mrs. Savage can provide. In getting to know them, she realizes that she will find happiness with them and plans to spend the rest of her life as one of them. But when the doctor tells her there is no reason why she should remain, she hesitates to go out into a hard world where people seem ready to do anything for money. The self-seeking stepchildren are driven to distraction by their vain efforts to browbeat Mrs. Savage, but she preserves her equanimity and leads them on a merry chase. At last her friends conspire to get rid of her stepchildren, and through their simple belief in the justice of her cause, they enable Mrs. Savage to carry out her plans to establish a fund to help others realize their hopes and dreams.
According to the Little Theatre, the dominant mood of the production is high comedy, and the audience will be left with a feeling that the neglected virtues of kindness and affection have not been entirely lost in a world that seems at times motivated only by greed and dishonesty.
Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults, and can be purchased at the Brown Paper Ticket website at https://bpt.me/4239937. For more information, go to www.laportelittletheatreclub.com.
'Cycles' at Rising Phoenix
MICHIGAN CITY — The Rising Phoenix Gallery will be hosting a collection of local artists for the exhibit “Cycles.”
On March 6 there will be an Artist Reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about their work and their fascinating process of creation. Both the exhibit and the artists reception are free to public.
The artists will explore their personal concepts of pattern and repetition taking place over the course of both space and time. Cycles can be found through out our lives from the changing of the seasons, day and night, departures and returns, and waking and sleep just to name a few.
The Rising Phoenix Gallery is located at 2803 Franklin St. in Michigan City.
