Thunder From Down Under at Blue Chip
MICHIGAN CITY — Australia’s Thunder From Down Under male revue will take the stage at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, for shows at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, in the Stardust Event Center.
Tickets — for $35, $45, $55 and $80 — are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Blue Chip Gift Box in the Blue Chip Casino pavilion. Guests must be 21 or older, with a valid state or government issued photo ID.
According to Blue Chip, Thunder From Down Under, called the "perfect girl's night outback," features chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm for a fun, interactive experience. They have done shows in more than 15 countries, and appeared on such shows as “The View,” and NBC’s “Today Show.” Thunder From Down Under has headlined in Las Vegas since 2001.
Thunder From Down Under fans are invited to enter to win a V.I.P. weekend, which includes two front-row tickets, an overnight hotel stay and dinner for two at a Blue Chip venue ($100 value). Enter at BlueChipCasino.com/3Thunder between February 15 and March 10. Winner will be notified via email on March 11.
Murder & Mystery dinner
MICHIGAN CITY — Murder Mystery Co. out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is heading to Michigan City on Sunday, March 22, for a murder mystery show and three course dinner. The Brewery Lodge and Dig the Dunes are hosting the event.
Guests can arrive and check into the lodge around 3 p.m. There will be a meet and greet at 5:30 in the Atrium and then the dinner and show will take place in the bar/restaurant at 6. The show is a Hollywood Whodunnit and the Lodge will transform into the estate of Sir Warren Peace for the evening. Organizers say guests will get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, murder and fun that they will not forget.
Room packages are still available. For $287 you get a room for the night, three course dinner for 2, the murder mystery show, a welcome drink and a Continental Breakfast in the morning. The bar will stay open after the show for overnight guests. More information and tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-hollywood-whodunnit-at-the-brewery-lodge-tickets-92383665029 Or, you can call the lodge at 866-625-6343 to reserve your package.
Guests are welcome to dress up for the show, but it is not necessary. Old time Hollywood is the theme. Movies like "The Aviator," "Dick Tracy" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" can give you an idea of costume.
Brewery Lodge is located at 5727 N 600 W. in Michigan City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.