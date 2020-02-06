Footlight’s open-mic night to feature Chesterton teen
MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players group hosts an open-mic night every 4th Friday of the month called Friday at Footlight. This event is open to the public at no cost. Their second event of the new year will feature Dylan Reed Leavitt, a 15 year old singer, songwriter instrumentalist and actor from Chesterton.
The show date is Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The admission is free with a requested donation. Refreshments are supplied by the membership. Performers must pay a $2 entertainers fee and register online to be promised a spot on the line-up. You can register by going to www.FootlightPlayers.org. Footlight Theatre is located at 1705 Franklin St. in beautiful Downtown Michigan City. Footlight is an 80 seat house and there are no reservations for this event so it’s recommended you come early. For more information, call 219-874-4035.
Footlight in search of directors
MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players’ Play Selection Committee is beginning the task of picking a slate of five productions for their 71st season. They are in the process of reviewing more than 25 scripts of plays and musicals and would like to expand their roster of directors. Footlight is a volunteer organization and is planning on a five production season during the months of September and November of 2020 and, February, April and June of 2021. Some of the titles under consideration are “August, Osage County,” “Chicago,” “4 Old Broads,” “Grease,” “An Inspector Call,” “Into the Woods,” “King and I,” “Laura,” “Music-Man” and “Wait Until Dark.”
If you have a desire to direct a production at Footlight Players, write to organizers via email or regular mail. Include your name, address, phone numbers, which months you’d be available, shows that you might like to direct (from the list above, or a suggestion of your own), and any past history of theatrical experiences. Suggestions of any shows you’d like to see produced are always welcomed. The organization is always on the lookout for all types of volunteers to build up the membership. Footlight also needs set builders, costumers, choreographers, lighting and sound operators and designers, musicians, etc. Contact the theater, located at 1705 Franklin St., in downtown Michigan City, by calling the box-office at 219-874-4035 or go online at www.footlightplayers.org to download an application.
