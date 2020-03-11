Access the library's Online Catalog from Home — www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Youth Services
Spring Break is April 6-10. Watch for all the fun programming every day at the Michigan City Public Library, including the showing of "Toy Story 4" and Rockin' with Leonardo!
Week at a Glance at the Library
Friday, March 13
9:30 a.m. Identity Theft Seminar — Join the staff from First Source Bank for donuts and coffee and learn about identity theft, the most common scams and how it happens. Learn how you can protect yourself and family from the devastating loss.
Saturday, March 14
2 p.m. Going Irish with Ah Tu — The musical ensemble Ah Tu returns to the Michigan City Library, bringing an upbeat program of Irish song and dance music. They will sing and play reels, jigs, hornpipes, ballads and many crowd-pleasing favorites in their one-hour set.
Sunday, March 15
2 p.m. Films on DVD Series: Harriett — The incredible true story of Harriet Tubman, and her quest to lead hundreds of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad. Rated PG-13. The film is shown in collaboration with the Purdue Northwest Odyssey Arts and Cultural program.
Tuesday, March 17
1 p.m. Story Time — Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew! This program is for children ages birth - 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Please arrive a few minutes early to receive a nametag for your child.
Wednesday, March 18
10 a.m. Story Time
Thursday, March 19
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours — Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6 - 18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
5 p.m. Needle Arts Club — The group is for anyone interested in crocheting, knitting, needlepoint...etc. They will meet Thursday evenings.
Friday, March 20
2 p.m. Bookmarks: Dear Edward — Robin Kohn will review Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. Dear Edward is at once a transcendent coming-of-age story, a multidimensional portrait of an unforgettable cast of characters, and a breathtaking illustration of all the ways a broken heart learns to love again.
Saturday, March 21
1 p.m. Hoosier Suffragists: The Other Feminists — During Women’s History Month, the library is collaborating with the Michigan City Commission for Women and League of Women Voters of La Porte County to celebrate the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial with a special speaker sponsored with Indiana Humanities. Janine Giordano Drake is Clinical Assistant Professor of History at Indiana University. Janine will illuminate the resiliency of the suffrage movement and its tensions along the lines of class and race. She will talk about some of the other issues pursued by Hoosier Suffragists and tell stories of about those involved. The library is one of 24 organizations statewide chosen to host this Indiana Humanities program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.