MICHIGAN CITY — Members and friends of Monday Musicale will meet on Jan. 27 at First Presbyterian Church, 121 West Ninth Street in Michigan City, beginning at 7 p.m. Program chair Bev Griffith will host an evening of sacred music “embodying American Values (this year’s theme) in different musical genres, from Gregorian chant, to Liszt, to traditional hymns.” The public is invited to attend. While there is no admission charge, any donations will support the group’s youth scholarship fund.
The program will feature John Crayton on violin, organist Carol Garrett, Griffith and Lee Meyer on piano, George Maslankowski (clarinet), Nancy Nichols (oboe), Garth Taylor (guitar), Lew Timberlake (handbells), and vocalists Michelle Alexander, Leslie Ritter, and Joe Stewart.
Selections are to include the French folk tune “’Twas In the Moon of Wintertime,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God” and an original composition by Alexander titled “Shower of Roses.” Also, J.S. Bach’s Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, Etude in D-flat major by Franz Liszt, and a medley of advent carols written for handbells. Guest vocalist Tara Dodge will join Crayton and Taylor on “Amazing Grace”. A piano improvisation on the spiritual “There Is a Balm in Gilead” will close the program. The hosting committee, led by Maslankowski, will serve light refreshments in the church’s Edith Boyd Lounge.
Monday Musicale offers both active and associate (non-performing) memberships. For information, contact Ange Benz at 219-874-3754 or Sue Cassler at 219-362-1421.
