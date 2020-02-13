Access the library's Online Catalog from Home — www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Library Remodel is Complete
All library services are returning to normal. Stop in and check out the updated space.
Youth Services
Checkout Video Games Now Available in Youth Services And Young Adult for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS 4.
Week at a Glance at the Library
Sunday, Feb. 16
2 p.m. Films on DVD Series: "The Peanut Butter Falcon" — A young man with Down syndrome teams up with a scruffy outlaw to travel across the southeast, encountering colorful characters along the way. Starring Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Rated PG-13. The film is shown in collaboration with the Purdue Northwest Odyssey Arts and Cultural program.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
1 p.m. Story Time — Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew! This program is for children ages birth - 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Please arrive a few minutes early to receive a nametag for your child.
4 p.m. Tinkercad — Registration Required. Design, remix and explore your creativity with Tinkercad! Tinkercad is a free online collection of software tools that help people all over the world think, create, and make. This session is for children ages 10-18 and is an introduction to anyone that is curious about, or interested in 3D design, art and printing. No prior experience necessary. Registered participants will get a 3D print of their creations. MCPL 3-D printing rules apply. Register at the Youth Services desk or call 219-873-3045 for more info. Space is limited. Printing fee waived for this program.
Wednesday, February 19
10 a.m. Story Time
Thursday, Feb. 20
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours — Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6 - 18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
5 p.m. Needle Arts Club — The group is for anyone interested in crocheting, knitting, needlepoint...etc. They will meet Thursday evenings.
Friday, Feb. 21
2 p.m. Bookmarks: Olive and Olive, Again — Jessica Hoffmaster will review Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout’s books, which explore the town of Crosby and feisty heroine Olive Kitteridge, finding meaning in the tiniest and most mundane details of everyday life.
Saturday, Feb. 22
2 p.m. Creative Coding — Creative coding emphasizes creativity in computing over technical details. This program supports the development of personal connections to computing by drawing upon creativity, imagination and interests. Children and families will have fun exploring and creating with a variety of interactive media projects using the Scratch programming language, Makey Makey, and the BBC Micro:bit. For children ages 8-18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
