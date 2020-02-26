La PORTE — The La Porte Community Concert Association is bringing Bobby van Deusen, the World Champion of the Old Time Piano Playing Contest, to the Kesling Middle School Auditorium, 306 E. 18th St., La Porte on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
Philadelphia-born van Deusen took to the piano at a young age, listening to such diverse work as Beethoven and Stan Kenton.
"I was eight years old when I heard 'Rhapsody in Blue' and thought it was the most beautiful thing I'd ever heard," he said in a release from the Community Concert Association. Determined to play Gershwin's "Rhapsody" in its entirety, he learned it in 18 minutes "and change," he said, which led to his winning a young musician's competition at age 11.
After high school he studied classical piano at a conservatory, but discovered that people who were attracted to Liszt, Beethoven and Brahms were not as numerous as people who were into Elton John and the Stones. By the '80s, van Deusen was on the road with Sammy Davis, Jr.
"I was on my way," he said, "and ever since then it's been a rocket ship."
Here are typical selections in Bobby's programs: The Entertainer, Maple Leaf Rag, Dizzy Fingers, Ain't Misbehavin', Side By Side, I Want a Girl, The Sound of Music, Fiddler On the Roof, Phantom of the Opera and more.
"When you've got a piano marvel in the house, you wind him up and let him go — and then go along for the ride. The marvel is Bobby van Deusen," said Ken Frackling, jazz author and photographer.
This program is included in the La Porte Community Concert Season Ticket. The public may purchase tickets at the door at the cost of $15 for adults and $5 for students through high school. For more information, call 362-5292 or 362-8262. Use Door 22 to enter Kesling Middle School.
