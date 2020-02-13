MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center is looking for teen artists.
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) invites high school artists to attend an open house to learn more about its Teen Arts Council. This drop-in event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LCA.
According to LCA, the Teen Arts Council (TAC) is a program that connects passionate teens from around the region with unique professional arts experiences to deepen their understanding of contemporary art practices, the roles that artists play in society and their own creative voices. In a typical year, TAC events include visits to artists’ studios and trips to Chicago art exhibitions. Members also have the opportunity to show and sell their work on multiple occasions, including the LOK Wishing Tree Young Artists’ Expo held in June and our annual Lubeznik Art Festival in August. All of these opportunities are free of charge to participants.
In addition, LCA said interested participants receive assistance in developing their college admission portfolios and have opportunities for portfolio reviews by top national art schools. According to the LCA, Senior TAC members have been offered more than $453,000 in scholarship dollars this year from colleges and universities.
Open House attendees can participate in silkscreen printing and button making or contribute to a collaborative mural. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Current TAC members will be on hand to share their experiences with the program. There is no charge to attend this event.
To learn more about LCA’s Teen Arts Council, contact Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s education director, at 219-874-4900 or hhammond@lubeznikcenter.org.
LCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides access to exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
