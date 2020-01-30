MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is highlighting local artists with its newest exhibition, "Local at LCA: 40th Anniversary of Area Artists Association with Cathy Feeman and Kristina Knowski."
LCA is inviting the community to a free celebratory opening reception on Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., which includes complimentary light bites, a cash bar and opportunities to speak with exhibiting artists about their work.
According to the LCA, the Area Artists Association (AAA) recognizes and encourages active regional artists. It was established in 1979 with the foundation of the Blank Center for the Arts, which later became LCA. The Lubeznik Center said this show, which takes place in its Hyndman Gallery, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the AAA with the artists' best work.
Featured artists include Nathan Biancardi, Carol Block, Tom Brand, Larry Brechner, Joel Brussell, Stephanie Carnell, Laurie Schirmer Carpenter, Kei Constantinov, Jane Cowley, Anneke Dekker, Carol Estes, Kevin Firme, Dorothy Graden, Diane Grams, Susan Henshaw, Gregg Hertzlieb, Hal Higdon, Julia Holmaas, Laurel Izard, Larry Jensen, Connie Kassal, George Kassal, Tim Lace, Patty Mershon-Schaefer, Kelly Tokoly-Rothermel, Robert Rothermel, Sara Scherberg, Ginny Scott, Edwin Shelton, Joan Spohrer, Carole Stodder, Suzy Vance and Linda Weigel. Local artists Cathy Feeman and Kristina Knowski will exhibit in LCA’s upstairs galleries.
“This show is a great opportunity to become acquainted with some of our important regional artists,” said Lora Fosberg, LCA’s exhibition director. “Some of the artists in the AAA 40th Anniversary exhibition, like Carole Stodder and Tom Brandt, have been making work for over 50 years. Kristina Knowski and Cathy Feeman, whose work is on display upstairs, are deeply dedicated to the search for meaning through art. Don’t miss this chance to meet some of our community’s local talent!”
Additional work by local artists will be on display in LCA’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios this winter. "Absorbing the Abstract: Student Works from LCA" showcases paintings created by students from Jay Zerbe’s Abstract Painting I and II classes.
Both Local At LCA and Absorbing the Abstract will be on display now through Feb.y 29, when a closing reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission to LCA’s galleries is free and open to all, seven days a week.
LCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing access to exhibitions and programs exploring contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
