Watercolor workshop
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Art League (MCAL) will present a Watercolor Workshop with Terry Armstrong on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, 4073 S. Franklin St. (Marquette Mall). The cost for the workshop is $60 for LOLAA (Land of Lakes Art Association) and MCAL Members, and $70 for non members (fee includes a light lunch). Become a member of MCAL for $25 and save $10. To register, contact Tom Konieczny at: tomkoniecznype@gmail.com (Note: Terry’s classes fill up fast). Make Checks Payable to: MCAL 110 Willow Bend Drive La Porte, IN 46350.
Terry graduated from Carroll High School, Ft. Wayne, and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in both fine art and commercial art from Indiana University/Purdue University, Ft. Wayne. He now focuses on painting full time, instructing workshops. Terry also served as an assistant professor in watercolor at a local college. His work has captured many honors, among which are the People's Choice Awards and Best of Show in numerous art exhibits. Terry's paintings have been exhibited in numerous galleries in the U.S.
Drawing Toolbox
CHESTERTON — Sarah Fantuzzo will be teaching a series of drawing workshops titled "Drawing Toolbox" at the Chesterton Art Center. In this series, she will touch on a different topic once a month, providing techniques and tips for how to effectively improve a student's drawing skills. Each session takes place on a Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a 30-minute break for lunch. Students are welcome to bring a bag lunch, or step out. The list of topics is as follows:
• Feb. 8 - Drawing the Head
• March 21 - Drawing Facial Features
• April 11 - Drawing Textures
• May 9 - Drawing Nature
• June 13 - Drawing On The Go (Portable Studio)
On Feb. 8, Sarah will walk students through the steps for drawing heads. She will focus on basic structure, as well as various angles. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a solid idea of how to create realistic heads in their future drawings.
The cost of the Drawing Toolbox workshops are $60 per session (members of the Chesterton Art Center receive a $20 discount). A supply list will be provided upon registration. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. For more information about the Art Center, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
Critique night
CHESTERTON — Local painter Mark VanderVinne will host Critique Night at the Chesterton Art Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to show up, with no prior registration required. All ability levels and artistic styles are encouraged to attend. While VanderVinne is a painter, he will be able to advise artists in other mediums as well.
Artists can bring in a piece of work at any stage — from conception to the final version. While it will be a safe and friendly environment, it will be a critique involving VanderVinne and others providing advice and insight into the effectiveness of the work or the artistic concept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.