MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion if offering a special Valentine’s Day-themed evening on Thursday, Feb. 13.
From 7 to 9 p.m., stop by the Barker Mansion and explore 35,000 square feet of Gilded Age living for the mansion’s Valentine’s behind-the-scenes tour. View Barker’s extensive archives, former servants’ quarters, hidden closets, boiler room and kitchen. Learn about the history of Valentine’s Day in the 19th century and the 1893 marriage of John H. Barker, one of the wealthiest millionaires in the Midwest, to Katherine Fitzgerald, an Irish schoolteacher in Michigan City.
You can also view Catherine’s original wedding photos from 1915.
The tour begins at 7 p.m. and will last two hours. Cost is $15 per adult or $10 per senior (ages 65+)/youth (ages 3-15). Reservations can be made on Eventbrite or by calling the Barker Mansion at 219-873-1520. For more information on upcoming events, call the mansion at 219-873-1520 or visit barkermansion.com.
Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St. in Michigan City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.