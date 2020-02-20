Access the library's Online Catalog from Home — www.mclib.org. WI-FI is available in the library. Normal library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Library Remodel is Complete
All library services are returning to normal. Stop in and check out the updated space.
Youth Services
Mark your calendar for the Magic of Kalita on Saturday, March 7 (about 2 p.m.), following the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Week at a Glance at the Library
Friday, Feb. 21
2 p.m. Bookmarks: Olive and Olive, Again — Jessica Hoffmaster will review Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout’s books, which explore the town of Crosby and feisty heroine Olive Kitteridge, finding meaning in the tiniest and most mundane details of everyday life.
Saturday, February 22
2 p.m. Creative Coding — Creative coding emphasizes creativity in computing over technical details. This program supports the development of personal connections to computing by drawing upon creativity, imagination, and interests. Children and families will have fun exploring and creating with a variety of interactive media projects using the Scratch programming language, Makey Makey, and the BBC Micro:bit. For children ages 8-18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
Sunday, Feb. 23
2 p.m. Films on DVD Series: The Peanut Butter Falcon — The Films on DVD Series returns with the showing of The Peanut Butter Falcon. A young man with Down syndrome teams up with a scruffy outlaw to travel across the southeast, encountering colorful characters along the way. Starring Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Rated PG-13. The film is shown in collaboration with the Purdue Northwest Odyssey Arts and Cultural program. The film was rescheduled from Sunday, Feb. 16.
Monday, Feb. 24
6:30 p.m. Great Decisions — Topic: India and Pakistan
Tuesday, Feb. 25
1 p.m. Story Time — Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew! This program is for children ages birth - 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Please arrive a few minutes early to receive a nametag for your child.
Wednesday, February 26
10 a.m. Story Time
2 p.m. Library Board Committee Meetings
2:30 p.m. Library Board Meeting
Thursday, Feb. 27
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours — Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6-18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
5 p.m. Needle Arts Club — The group is for anyone interested in crocheting, knitting, needlepoint...etc. They will meet Thursday evenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.