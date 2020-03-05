MICHIGAN CITY — Lubeznik Center for the Arts will be holding an opening reception for its newest exhibition, Round Hole / Square Peg, on Friday, March 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Visitors can explore LCA’s galleries, sample a variety of light bites and visit the cash bar during the event.
According to LCA, Round Hole / Square Peg will present visitors with a wide range of contemporary artists engaged in practices that activate optimism in the face of adversity. Their works interweave personal stories with current events to present a model for choosing positivity and compassion. Featured artists include Lisa Marie Barber, Phyllis Bramson, Erin Hayden, Cody Hudson, Janis Kanter, Sheida Soleimani, Chris Uphues, Caroline Wells Chandler and Wendy White.
“It’s really interesting to see how artists of multiple age groups and genders address these issues,” said Lora Fosberg, exhibition director. “Most start from a point of positivity; making the work exceptionally approachable, and then revealing the angst in their subject matter. Upon first glance the work feels fun and celebratory, but eventually, reality sets in. Have fun looking!”
Downstairs in LCA’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios, attendees on First Friday can also view an exhibition crafted in the art rooms of Michigan City’s public elementary schools. The annual LCA presentation of the MCAS Elementary Art Show features artworks made with paint, clay, chalk pastel and paper artwork created by students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
But LCA has more in store with its Round Hole / Square Peg exhibit, inviting the the community to explore its art through two interpretive programs.
On Saturday, March 14, at 11:30 a.m., Fosberg will lead visitors on an in-depth gallery tour from the curator’s perspective. This one-hour event offers an opportunity to hear interesting “behind the scenes” insights into the featured artists and their practices. Complimentary light refreshments will be served.
“Round Hole / Square Peg allows viewers to peer into the minds of artists to understand their approach to adversity,” Fosberg said. “All the artwork in this show functions on multiple levels, and there is much for the viewer to discover.”
On Saturday, March 28, from 1 to 4 p.m., LCA will welcome area families to enjoy a free Round Hole / Square Peg Family Day featuring mini exhibition tours and art projects themed to the work in LCA’s galleries. Children and adults can experiment with the center’s “ArtBots” and create mixed media pieces containing hidden messages. While LCA’s Family Days are designed to engage school-age children and their parents or caregivers, artists of all ages are welcome to attend and participate.
Round Hole / Square Peg continues through June 6. The MCAS Elementary Art Show runs from Thursday, March 5, through Wednesday, April 15. Admission to LCA’s galleries is free and open to all, seven days a week.
Admission is also free for both interpretive programs. No advance registration is required. Support for LCA’s Family Day programming has been provided through a grant from Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
LCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
