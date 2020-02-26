La PORTE — The Indiana Historical Society's Traveling Exhibit, "Hoosiers and Their Hooch," will be hosted by the La Porte County Historical Society Museum from Thursday, March 5, through Thursday, April 2.
According to the museum, the exhibit covers the rise and fall of prohibition in Indiana and throughout the country, from the temperance movement of the 1900s to the repeal of the 18th amendment in 1933. The Historical Society said you can learn about the Anti-Saloon League, and the bootleggers, moonshiners, and bathtub gin distillers who found their way around the law. The exhibit will also include images and graphics from the Indiana Historical Society's collection.
The end of the exhibit gives visitors an update on what has happened since 1933 and the present day, demonstrating the effects prohibition has had on Indiana's regulatory landscape and how it is represented in modern culture, the museum said.
This exhibit is made possible by Kroger.
Regular admission fees apply: $5 adults, $4 adults 60 and older, children 18 and under free. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is handicapped accessible.
