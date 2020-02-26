MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Commission for Women and the Barker Mansion invite the public to celebrate Women’s History Month at the Barker Mansion on Saturday, March 7.
Back and revamped to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Wild Women and Wine will highlight the unconventional women who have shaped Northwest Indiana history through the decades, said Mansion Director Sarah Berndt.
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote,” Berndt said. “We’re celebrating by highlighting the stories of regional suffragists and influential women who made their mark on the history of Northwest Indiana.”
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with wine and sweets, followed by a presentation in the mansion’s Drawing Room. Guests will then have the chance to complete a scavenger hunt while viewing all three floors of the mansion. The evening will close at 9 pm.
Advance registration is required through Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at 219-873-1520. A $30 ticket includes two glasses of wine, sweets, a tour and the program. Those wishing to purchase a ticket without alcohol included can receive a discounted rate of $20. This is a 21+ event.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street in Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.
