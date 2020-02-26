Access the library's Online Catalog from home — www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter
Check out the library now on Facebook and Twitter (MCPublicLibrar1). This will keep you up-to-date on all the things going on. Links to Facebook and Twitter are available on the library's website: www.mclib.org.
Week at a Glance at the Library
Sunday, March 1
2 p.m. Films on DVD Series: The Peanut Butter Falcon — The Films on DVD Series returns with the showing of The Peanut Butter Falcon. A young man with Down syndrome teams up with a scruffy outlaw to travel across the southeast, encountering colorful characters along the way. Starring Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Rated PG-13. The film is shown in collaboration with the Purdue Northwest Odyssey Arts and Cultural program. The film was rescheduled due to technical issues during previous showings.
Tuesday, March 3
1 p.m. Story Time — Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew! This program is for children ages birth-5 years, accompanied by an adult. Please arrive a few minutes early to receive a nametag for your child.
Wednesday, March 4
10 a.m. Story Time
Thursday, March 5
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours — Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6-18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
5 p.m. Needle Arts Club — The group is for anyone interested in crocheting, knitting, needlepoint...etc. They will meet Thursday evenings.
6 p.m. Rock n' Roll Photographer Bobby Talamine: The Art of Music Photography — Bobby Talamine is one of the most prolific Rock n' Roll photographers in the world. Over the past 40 years, Bobby has created iconic images of artists such as Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, the band RUSH, Tool, Prince, The Rolling Stones, and countless others. Very much in demand, he has been published in leading national and international newspapers, magazines, and has been included in numerous books, exhibitions, advertising campaigns, and on CD / Album jackets. A lively and engaging photographer and public speaker, Bobby will share his process for creating electrifying work of the world's most famous musicians. His photographs will be on display in the library through March.
Saturday, March 7
12:30 p.m. Gentle Flow Yoga — Certified yoga instructor Lauralee Sikorski, who has taught more than 5,000 hours of classes, returns to lead a free gentle flow yoga with emphasis on deep breathing and releasing stress. Bring your own mat, wear comfortable attire and come on an empty stomach.
2 p.m. The Magic of Kalita — Matt Kalita returns for his annual magic show following the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day parade. This is an amazing magical fun for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.