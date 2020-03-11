MICHIGAN CITY — You won't need a time machine to relive the 1980s, according to Marquette Catholic High School.
That's because Marquette Performing Arts will be giving audience members their pick of two weekends in March to see "Back to the '80s: The Totally Awesome Musical" for Marquette's spring musical show inside the Rudy Hart Theatre. Written by Neil Golding and directed by Amy Crane, this production will have a total of six showings.
Show dates/times:
• Friday, Mar. 13 — 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Mar. 14 — 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Mar. 15 — 2 p.m.
• Friday, Mar. 20 — 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Mar. 21 - 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Mar. 22 — 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted for $5.
Rudy Hart Theatre is located at 306 W 10th Street in Michigan City.
