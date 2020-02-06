Access the library’s Online Catalog from Home – www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. For more information stop by the Reference Department. Normal library hours are: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Library Remodel Phase II
The library is winding down the second phase of the remodeling. The library’s meeting room is open. Check the library’s website at mclib.org or the Facebook page for up-to-the-minute updates.
Follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter
Check out the library now on Facebook and Twitter (MCPublicLibrar1). They’ll keep you up-to-date on all the things going on. Links to Facebook and Twitter are available on the library’s website: www.mclib.org.
Youth Services
Set your calendar for Story Time at the Lubeznik Center, Monday, February 24 at 11:00am. Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew at the Lubeznik Center! Please arrive a few minutes early to receive your child’s nametag. This program is for children ages birth through 5 years, accompanied by an adult.
Week at a Glance at the Library Monday, Feb. 10
6:30 p.m. Great Decisions: Topic Climate Change – Join the library for this policy discussion group. Reading material is still available at the Circulation Desk. Call 219-873-3049.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
1 p.m. Story Time – Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew! This program is for children ages birth-5 years, accompanied by an adult. Please arrive a few minutes early to receive a nametag for your child.
2 p.m. Angels Among Us – For this special Valentine’s Day edition, listen to and share inspiring stories about the presence of angels in everyday life. Ange Benz will guide you to connect with your angel.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
10 a.m. Story Time
Thursday, Feb. 13
3:30 p.m. Valentine Craft – Come in and make a fun craft for Valentine’s Day! Ages: 4 & up, accompanied by an adult. All materials provided. Child must be present to receive craft supplies.
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours – Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6 – 18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
4 p.m. Stamp Club – The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month. New members are welcome.
5 p.m. Needle Arts Club – The group is for anyone interested in crocheting, knitting, needlepoint...etc. They will meet Thursday evenings.
Sunday, Feb. 16
2 p.m. Films on DVD Series: The Peanut Butter Falcon – The Films on DVD Series returns with the showing of The Peanut Butter Falcon. A young man with Down syndrome teams up with a scruffy outlaw to travel across the southeast, encountering colorful characters along the way. Starring Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Rated PG-13. The film is shown in collaboration with the Purdue Northwest Odyssey Arts and Cultural program.
