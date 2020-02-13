LCSO to celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday
MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte Symphony Orchestra will continue its 47th season on March 15 with a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday. Under the direction of the LCSO’s 5th Music Director Candidate, Wilbur Lin, the Orchestra will perform:
• Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides” Overture
• Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”
• Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
The concert will be performed at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, 1200 Spring Street, Michigan City, and will begin at 3 p.m.
Wilbur Lin serves as the assistant conductor for the Cincinnati Symphony and is a graduate from Riccardo Muti’s Italian Opera Academy. Lin is a doctoral candidate at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and is a two-time recipient of the Mortimer Furber Prize for Conducting at the Royal Northern College of Music. He is the founder of the Chamber Philharmonic Taipei. Lin studied under the direction of Riccardo Muti and other well-known conductors and directors. He has conducted orchestras such as the MAV Symphony in Budapest, the Taiwan Symphony, the Orquestra de Cadaqués in Spain, and the Missouri Symphony as well as conducting Verdi’s Macbeth at Teatro Alighieri in Ravenna, Italy and more. Lin will be in La Porte leading rehearsals, speaking to school groups, and meeting with LCSO patrons and donors in the days prior to the concert.
The LCSO will also welcome Carey Scheck, a La Porte resident that will be the piano soloist on Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Scheck is a graduate of Valparaiso University and Western Illinois University with degrees in Piano Performance and is currently a Music Teacher in the La Porte Community School Corporation.
Stage set for evening of Rhythm & Blues
MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette Catholic High School is unveiling plans for An Evening of Rhythm & Blues on Saturday, March 14, at Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa in Michigan City.
This year, the lights will be brighter and the stage even bigger, Marquette said.
An acoustic performance from The Roccos will greet guests upon arrival at 6 p.m. That's also when the silent auction will get underway.
The cash bar will open at 7:15 p.m. sharp with heavy hors d'oeuvres served.
The Head Honchos Band will take the stage at 7:45 p.m.
Marquette conduct a live auction at 8:45 p.m. along with raffle drawings. The dance floor opens at 9:30 p.m. as the Head Honchos Band continues their set until 11 p.m.
Beginning this year, all Marquette families will receive a 10 percent tuition credit with the donation of an auction item or purchase. Tuition credit is also available for corporate sponsorships.
Single admission is $75 per person and can be purchased at www.lovebluegivegold.org.
Interested in volunteering at An Evening of Rhythm & Blues? Go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44aaaa28a0fd0-20191.
