MICHIGAN CITY — The band lineup has dropped, and organizers of the third annual Swale Music Fest say the acts are getting bigger and crazier – including a 17-piece experimental funk band.
And there will be more of them.
For nine whole hours, the Michigan City Mainstreet Association is promising to expand your understanding of music with more than 25 performances and a fusion of multiple musical stylings and talents when the annual event returns Saturday, June 13, at Charles R. Westcott Park in Michigan City.
From 1-10 p.m. Swale will feature a mix of rock, soul, punk, folk, hiphop and “hard-to-label” acts, including local, regional and national artists.
Tim Bauer, who handles the music bookings for the event, said this year’s fest features more heavy sounds, a jazz band and a 17-piece experimental funk act.
“More local acts, even more genre diversity, being able to see 29 musical acts in 9 hours for a low cost,” he said are the big selling points of this year’s fest. “Maps & Atlases is our biggest headliner yet, and they started off playing shows in the region over a decade ago. This three stage fest, features mostly 30 minute sets, so if you can enjoy a variety of music, you’ll be able to enjoy rock, hiphop, jazz, indiepop, punk, experimental, etc.”
The band lineup includes: Maps & Atlases; Adult Mom; Slow Mass; Rhymer/Educator; The Eradicator; Lung; Cordoba-CHI; Gato; Blacker Face; Brbra Bush; Millions of Dead Angels; The Blisters; Heyzeus; Mr. Clit and the Pink Cigarettes; mrey; Blastcap; Bare Knuckle Hooligans; Walk Among Us; Beyond Tremont; Zha Zha; Modern Vultures; Prince Woodie; Matt Milcarek; Married Life; RYLEONNA; Ace’ro The Poet; Charlie Cate; Furniture; Tigershark Don’t Quit.
The Michigan City Mainstreet Association hosts the event.
MCMA Vice President Shane Watson said the MCMA programs events in Michigan City’s Uptown Arts District in an effort to bring awareness, interest and business to the UAD.
“MCMA offers music at Taste of Michigan City and Shelf Ice Brewfest, but Mainstreet wanted to host a music event that is all about music,” he said about why the MCMA started the annual festival. “Swale promotes local and regional acts and strives to identify bands that are unique and proudly diverge from the norm. MCMA embraces inventiveness and originality. Any festival goers will find that evidenced in the acts that Swale has boasted in the past, and those that are slated to play at Swale III.”
For the 21-and-over crowd, organizers also promise a selection of local craft brews. Food vendors will be available.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and are available online and at the gate on the day of the event. Charles R. Westcott Park is located at 400 E. Michigan Boulevard in Michigan City. For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to http://www. theuptownartsdistrict.com/project/swale-music-festival/.
Further information:
All ages are welcome. Children ages 12 and under are free but must be accompanied by an adult. Content after 6 p.m. may be unsuitable for younger listeners. Parental discretion is advised.
The beer area will be roped off and IDs will be required to enter.
You can bring clear reusable plastic bottles (32 oz or less); fanny packs, purses & bags; outdoor folding chairs and blankets; and strollers
You can’t bring weapons; glass containers, cans and coolers; outside alcoholic beverages; hazardous materials, chemicals and fireworks; and airhorns
With the exception of service animals, pets are not allowed in Charles R. Westcott Park.
This is a rain-or-shine event, so bring an umbrella or poncho if it looks like it will rain.
Transportation and parking options:
From South Shore Train: Jump off at 11th Street stop. Walk north until you hit 4th Street. Then jog east until you run into Charles R. Westcott park.
From Amtrack: Jump off at Michigan City stop. Walk south until you hit 4th Street. Then jog east until you run into Charles R. Westcott Park.
Parking: The limited parking at Charles R. Westcott Park is designated for bands and volunteers. Use street parking on 4th, 5th, or 6th Street. There are also public parking lots on the NE corner of 8th & Pine Street or the NE corner of 8th & Washington Street.
