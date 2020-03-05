Access the library’s Online Catalog from home – www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Youth Services
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten – Register for this free program designed to promote language and a love of reading in children. Your child will receive a special surprise (choice of an age-appropriate book or CD) for each 100 books read to them (or that they read on their own). For children ages birth through entering kindergarten.
Week at a Glance at the Library Saturday, March 7
12:30 p.m. Gentle Flow Yoga – Certified yoga instructor Lauralee Sikorski, who has taught more than 5,000 hours of classes, returns to lead a free gentle flow yoga with emphasis on deep breathing and releasing stress. Bring your own mat, wear comfortable attire and come on an empty stomach.
2 p.m. The Magic of Kalita – Matt Kalita returns for his annual magic show following the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Monday, March 9
6:30 p.m. Great Decisions: Foreign Policy Discussion Group – Topic: Red Sea Region.
Tuesday, March 10
1 p.m. Story Time – Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew! This program is for children ages birth-5 years, accompanied by an adult. Arrive a few minutes early to receive a nametag for your child.
Wednesday, March 11
10 a.m. Story Time
2 p.m. Friends of the Library – Join the group to discuss the upcoming Collector’s Breakfast Fundraiser and to learn more about the great things they do for the library.
Thursday, March 12
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours – Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6-18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
3:30 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day Craft – Come in and make a fun craft for St Patrick’s Day! Ages: 4 & up, accompanied by an adult. All materials provided. Child must be present to receive craft supplies.
4 p.m. Duneland Stamp Club – The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month. New members are welcome.
5 p.m. Needle Arts Club – The group is for anyone interested in crocheting, knitting, needlepoint...etc. They will meet Thursday evenings.
Friday, March 13
9:30 a.m. Identity Theft Seminar – Join the staff from First Source Bank for donuts and coffee and learn about identity theft, the most common scams and how it happens. Learn how you can protect yourself and family from the devastating loss.
Saturday, March 14
2 p.m. Going Irish with Ah Tu – The musical ensemble Ah Tu returns bringing an upbeat program of Irish song and dance music. They will sing and play reels, jigs, hornpipes, ballads and many crowd-pleasing favorites in their one-hour set.
Sunday, March 15
2 p.m. Films on DVD Series: Harriett – The incredible true story of Harriet Tubman, and her quest to lead hundreds of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad. Rated PG-13. The film is shown in collaboration with the Purdue Northwest Odyssey Arts and Cultural program.
