Marcus and Marketo

Musicians Marcus and Marketo will host a special worship-themed open-mic night at The Acorn Theater.

Worship music open mic

THREE OAKS, Mich. — On Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan, will host a special themed open-mic night. All types of spiritually based music are welcome. The event will be hosted by Marcus & Marketo

No admission fee, but donations are encouraged. The Acorn Theater is located at 107 Generation Drive.

Performer Inquiries: OpenMic@acornlive.org

Valentine’s Day Open Mic with host act Adam Gawlikowski & Mark Fredrick

THREE OAKS, Mich. — A special Acorn Valentine’s Day-themed open mic will be held Feb. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Performers and artists, prepare love-themed songs for the evening. The event will be hosted by Adam Gawlakowski and Mark Frederick

No admission fee, but donations are encouraged.

Performer Inquiries: OpenMic@acornlive.org.

Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one? Click on the icon below to purchase a Valentine’s Day gift card to their favorite place, The Acorn!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.