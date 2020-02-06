Worship music open mic
THREE OAKS, Mich. — On Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan, will host a special themed open-mic night. All types of spiritually based music are welcome. The event will be hosted by Marcus & Marketo
No admission fee, but donations are encouraged. The Acorn Theater is located at 107 Generation Drive.
Performer Inquiries: OpenMic@acornlive.org
Valentine’s Day Open Mic with host act Adam Gawlikowski & Mark Fredrick
THREE OAKS, Mich. — A special Acorn Valentine’s Day-themed open mic will be held Feb. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Performers and artists, prepare love-themed songs for the evening. The event will be hosted by Adam Gawlakowski and Mark Frederick
Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one? Click on the icon below to purchase a Valentine’s Day gift card to their favorite place, The Acorn!
