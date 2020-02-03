Healthcare scholarships available
La PORTE – The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is offering scholarship awards to students pursuing a degree in a health or wellness field, and enrolled at an accredited university, college or higher learning institute. In addition to scholarships available through HFL, scholarship opportunities funded by the La Porte Hospital Auxiliary will also be accessible through the same application process. A total of $100,000 will be awarded in 2020.
The application for scholarships is open through through March 20, when applications must be submitted through HFL’s online grant portal prior to midnight. To access the application or find more information, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships.
Four-part series on heart health
MICHIGAN CITY – HealthLinc and the Imogene Dahl Purdue Extension-LaPorte County Endowment Fund Grant will host a four-session “Be Heart Smart” Program starting Feb. 11. La Porte County Health & Wellness educator Allison Goshorn will host the programs, which include group discussion on identifying and understanding risk factors for heart disease, techniques for stress reduction, and best practices for talking to healthcare providers, plus hands-on activities and a heart healthy snack.
Sessions are Feb. 11, 18 and 25, and March 3 at 4:30 p.m. at HealthLinc Michigan City, 710 Franklin St. For questions or to register, contact Kelly Wozniak at 219-324-9407 or woznia11@purdue.edu.
Program for caregivers of adults
MICHIGAN CITY – The next session of REAL Services' Lunch and Learn" Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults will be Tuesday, March 3, at noon at Rittenhouse Village, 4300 Cleveland Ave. in Michigan City.Sessions are held the first Tuesday of each month.
The programs are co-sponsored by Alzheimer's and Dementia Service of Northern Indiana. A complimentary lunch is provided to all caregivers who make reservations in advance of the program. For reservations, call Leah Kelly Schrock at 574-284-7132 or 800-552-7928, ext 7132.
Dining with Diabetes education series
La PORTE – The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, Purdue Extension, and La Porte County Parks Department are host a four-art "Dining with Diabetes" series to help diabetics make the best choices for health. Sessions will be held March 24 and 31, and April 7 and 14t at 10:30 a.m. in Smith Hall at Red Mill County Park, 0185 S. Holmesville Rd, in La Porte.
The program is for adults with type 2 diabetes (or who are at risk), along with family members, caregivers, and support persons. It features conversations about diabetes and light diabetes-friendly meals. For information or to enroll, contact Kelly at 219-324-9407 or woznia11@purdue.edu. Deadline for reservations is March 20.
