La PORTE – Heart health is important to the body’s overall wellness and function as the heart circulates oxygen and nutrient-rich blood throughout the body.
When the heart is not working properly, just about every bodily function is affected and that includes wound healing.
More than 6.5 million people are currently living with a chronic wound, and cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and other issues with the heart and vessels can cause obstructions that hinder the flow of blood, oxygen and nutrition to the wound.
Cholesterol, diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure can also affect the health of your heart.
La Porte Hospital is working to raise awareness of the chronic wound epidemic among cardiac and other patients and provide information about the advanced modalities available to those living with chronic, non-healing wounds.
With a growing number of chronic wound cases in the United States, advanced wound is important.
Dr. Adam Conn, general surgeon and medical director of La Porte Hospital’s Wound Care services, says, “Delivering specialty wound care for patients results in better outcomes, including faster healing times and fewer amputations.
"We are proud to provide an advanced, evidence-based, systemic approach to wound healing for this area of Northwest Indiana.”
La Porte Hospital offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care, according to Conn.
A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment.
These patient focused treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician, he said. A personalized care plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs.
Likely candidates for treatment at the Center are those suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, arterial ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, late effects of radiation, compromised skin grafts and flaps and wounds that haven’t healed within a reasonable time frame.
People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit by calling 219-326-2415. No referral is needed.
