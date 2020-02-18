House raffle ticket sales to begin
SOUTH BEND– The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System will begin ticket sales for its 2020 House Raffle on Feb. 25 and continue until all 4,500 tickets are sold or until April 17. The drawing for the house will take place on May 1 at SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center. Tickets are $175 and there are 45 prizes. All proceeds go to support parents who have children under care in the SJHS Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Built by Place Builders, this year’s house is located at 54715 Pierre Trails Drive in the Northbridge Valley subdivision. The 2,252-square-foot house is valued at approximately $350,000. Alternative cash prize is $105,000. Tickets can be purchased 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (EST) weekdays at SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center, 5215 Holy Cross Parkway in Mishawaka; or SJHS Plymouth Medical Center, 1915 Lake Ave. in Plymouth. Public open houses will be March 14 and 15 from 2 - 4 p.m.
Gala fundraiser for Opportunity Enterprises
MICHIGAN CITY – Delta Theta Tau will host its 28th Annual Gala to benefit Opportunity Enterprises on March 14 in the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa in Michigan City. Thr largest fundraising event of the year for Opportunity Enterprises features a gourmet dinner, open bar, live and silent auctions, cash only raffle, entertainment by The Connexion Band, and an inspirational program hosted by Rick Urschel.
Tickets are on sale through Feb. 28 at oegala.com. Individual tickets are $150 and tables of 10 are $1,250. For more information, visit oegala.com or contact Amy Wulf at amy.wulf@oppent.org.
Chatline available for Alzheimer's info
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has launched a new chat feature through its Alzheimer’s Helpline that allows licensed social workers to provide assistance and support to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses in 90 languages.
By clicking on the blue and white “chat” box in the lower right-hand corner of alzfdn.org, or by sending a text message to 646-586-5283, individuals can type questions in their native language and send it to the Helpline.
Individuals who have questions about Alzheimer’s disease, need caregiver support or would like to be connected with services in their area can visit AFA’s alzfdn.org or send a text message to connect with the Helpline. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT) on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
