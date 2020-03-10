New manager for addictions program
MICHIGAN CITY – The Swanson Center has announced the appointment of Robin Moore, LCSW, CADC, as manager for the Passages Addictions Services Program. With more than 20 years of experience in mental health and addictions counseling for individuals and groups, along with administrative and supervisory experience, Moore looks forward to helping patients with the help they need to overcome problems related substance abuse or dependency.
“I joined the staff Swanson Center because I believe in their mission: to improve lives, one person at a time. I also want to help our patients to have better outcomes, and to be a part of making our community healthier overall,” said Moore, a licensed clinical social worker in both Indiana and Illinois, She earned her her Bachelor’s and Masters of Social Work degrees from Chicago State University. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 219-879-4621, or visit swansoncenter.org.
Grant to provide free mammograms
La PORTE – The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte has received a grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust that will fund 50 screening mammograms through the Breast Cancer Project of La Porte. The project is a comprehensive effort to educate women about breast health and the importance of early detection.
It provides screening mammograms and comprehensive services to uninsured and underinsured women who meet ACS high-risk criteria defined by the American Cancer Society. Although mammograms cannot prevent breast cancer, they can detect breast cancer early and prevent the need for more invasive treatments. To learn more about HFL’s program, visit hflaporte.org/mammogram-program/ or email contact@hflaporte.com.
Debunking Myths about the Aging Brain
VALPARAISO – The Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is offering a program on "Debunking Myths About the Aging Brain." Adapted from The Global Council on Brain Health recommendations for Cognitively Stimulating Activities, the program addresses common myths related to the aging brain, and why they are incorrect.
The program will be at 1 p.m. March 31 at HealthLinc, 1001 Sturdy Rd, in Valparaiso The free, one-hour program is open to the public. RSVP's not required but are appreciated to ensure we enough seating and handouts. To register, call the Extension Office at 219-465-3555.
Mini-Dementia Workshops offered
La PORTE – Brentwood at La Porte is hosting Mini-Dementia Workshop to help caregivers understand the challenges faced. Each month, a different topic regarding memory impairment is discussed. The event includes a nutritionally-balanced lunch.
Programs are held on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 2002 Andrew Ave. in La Porte. The March 26 topic is Compassionate Communication with the Memory Impaired." RSVP is required by calling 219-325-1599.
MOMentum 5K Run/Walk is May 9
CHESTERTON – Registration is open for the MOMentum 5K Run/Walk, a Mother’s Day weekend event at the Coffee Creek Watershed Conservancy in Chesterton. All proceeds go to Sojourner Truth House, a nonprofit that serves homeless and at-risk women and children. The run/walk will include several family-friendly activities; and is stroller-friendly for parents with young children. Pets are welcome.
Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates of Valparaiso is coordinating the event. Cost is $30 for the May 9 run/walk. To register, visit: momentum5k.eventbrite.com. Registrations completed by April 3, 2020 will receive a free long-sleeve shirt.
