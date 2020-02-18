MICHIGAN CITY – The Franciscan Physician Network has welcomed three new physicians to its Franciscan Medical Pavilion and Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City.
Practicing at the Franciscan Medical Pavilion, Dr. Zhijun George Guo is board certified in neurology. He trained at Beijing Medical University in Beijing, China, and at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Guo did his residency and fellowship in pain and palliative care at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. His clinical interests include adult neurology, multiple sclerosis, stroke, seizure, headache, neuropathy, neuralgia, Parkinson’s disease, tremor, dementia, Botox treatment, nerve block and electromyography.
Franciscan Medical Pavilion is on the third floor in the Outpatient Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way. To make an appointment, go online at FranciscanDocs.org or call 219-214-4633.
Now seeing patients at the Coolspring Health Center, Dr. Muhammad Alghanem is board certified in family medicine and fellowship trained in geriatric medicine. He trained at Midwestern University – Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Illinois.
Alghanem did his residency at Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint, Michigan, and his fellowship in geriatric medicine at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia. His clinical interests include preventative care, geriatrics, hypertension, diabetes management, COPD and asthma.
Coolspring Health Center is located at 1225 E. Coolspring Ave. in Michigan City. To make an appointment, go online at FranciscanDocs.org or call 219-878-5037.
