Combined services at Road to Life
MICHIGAN CITY — Join Road to Life Church this Sunday morning for special combined services at their Michigan City campus, 7056 W. 450 N., at 9 and 11 a.m., or in the evening for services at 5 and 7 p.m. at their Merrillville campus, located at 7525 Taft Street.
Road to Life offers cutting edge worship as well as teaching that is relevant to this generation. They are a local church that is Kingdom driven, community-minded and people focused. For more information about RTLC or any of our upcoming events, visit their website (www.roadtolife.church) or call 219-728-6290. You can also follow Road to Life on Twitter and Instagram @roadchurch or find them on Facebook@roadtolifechurch.
Lenten Tenebrae at Queen of All Saints
MICHIGAN CITY — The Queen of All Saints Contemporary Choir, under the direction of Stephanie Sobecki, will present a Lenten Tenebrae Service titled “Who Is Jesus?” by Joel Raney at Queen of All Saints Church, 606 S. Woodland Avenue, Michigan City, on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. The events of Holy Week are presented through familiar hymns and spirituals plus narration culminating in the crucifixion story. All are welcome and admission is free.
Beautiful Savior to host Easter Egg Hunt
La PORTE — Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites the families of La Porte County to an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Beautiful Savior’s Easter Egg Hunt will provide an opportunity for families with children ages 2-10. Egg areas will be sectioned off for four different age groups.
The event is free for families to attend.
In response to record attendance in 2019, Beautiful Savior asks that families pre-register for this year’s event. This will allow the accommodation of as many families as possible while retaining a safe and secure environment. Visit bslclaporte.org/EggHunt20 to register.
Final check-in will take place on the day of the event, beginning at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Beautiful Savior by phone at 219-324-7442 or send an e-mail to admin@bslclaporte.org.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is located at 3628 W. Johnson Rd. La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.