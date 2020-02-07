'I Declare War' series at Road to Life
MICHIGAN CITY — Road to Life Church is inviting you this Sunday to its series, "I Declare War." Have kids? Bring them along to experience KidTown, which has high-energy worship, teaching, games and more. Open to ages 0-4th grade.
Location and service times are:
• Chesterton Campus: Duneland Boys & Girls Club, 521 W. 1100 N., at 9 & 11 a.m.
• Michigan City Campus: 7056 W. 450 N. at 9 & 11 a.m.
• Merrillville Campus: 7525 Taft St. at 5 & 7 p.m.
According to Road to Life, the church offers cutting edge worship as well as teaching that is relevant to this generation. It exists to help others realize and reach their potential in Christ. Road to Life said it's Kingdom driven, community-minded and people focused. For more information about RTLC or any upcoming events, visit the website at www.roadtolife.churchl, or call 219-728-6290. You can also follow the church on Twitter and Instagram @roadchurch or at Facebook@roadtolifechurch.
'Spirit' sermon at First Church
MICHIGAN CITY — You, your family and friends are invited to attend The First Church of Christ, Scientist Sunday Church and Sunday School services held at 10 a.m. Feb. 9. The Church is located at 510 East Coolspring Ave., Michigan City.
“ ...it is the spirit of Almighty God that comes to us and gives us wisdom.” (Job 32:8 ) is the Golden Text for this Sunday's Bible Lesson-Sermon titled “Spirit.”
The church said you can learn how a better understanding of God, Christ Jesus and the study of Christian Science is able to help heal you of your problems. Hymns of Praise, the Bible Lesson, The Lord's Prayer, a Vocal Solo and other activity will be presented.
Testimonies of Healing are also given at the public Wednesday Evening Meeting held at 7:30 p.m.
As Christian Healing is one of the main points of Christian Science, documented reports of them are available at no cost to anyone who requests them.
If you'd like to hear or read the church's weekly Bible Lesson Sermon on your cell or other phone setup, you can do so by texting 630-929-5635.
The Bible-Lesson is also available on local Comcast Cable TV Channel 99 on Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Fridays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. For more information, call the church at 219-874-3588 or 219-874-8853.
26th church anniversary
MICHIGAN CITY — Revival Center Church of God in Christ will host their 26th Church Anniversary with Superintendent Dewitt and Lady Sharon Jackson from Feb. 19-23. The theme of the celebration will be Year of Vision Habakkuk 2:2 Proverbs 29:18. On Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 19 and 20, starting at 7 p.m., Bishop Elijah Hankerson, president of COGIC International Department of Evangelism of St. Louis, Missouri, will speak. On Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., Pastor Phillip Burks of Miracle Temple COGIC of Gary, Indiana, will speak. On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m., will be the Singing Shepherds Dinner and Concert. On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m., Will be Bishop Alvin Carter of Prayer Outreach Deliverance Church of Gary, Indiana, will speak.
Night of Praise
MICHIGAN CITY — Revival Center Church of God in Christ will present A Night of Praise Dinner and Concert on Feb. 22 at the church at 938 W. 8th St., in Michigan City. The event will feature The Singing Shepherds with guest pastors Elder Eddie Scott, Harold Blakely, Bishop Gary Bush, Graylan Blakely Sr., Obadiah Wilson, Robert Johnson and Lonnie Hogan. The event starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Donations are $20 per person.
50th Anniversary Gala
MICHIGAN CITY — Pleasant Hill's 50th Anniversary Gala will be held Saturday, March 7, at Blue Chip Casino's Freemont Ballroom, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple, and $400 per table (seats eight). Memorials, church and business ads are available. Memorials are $20 per photo. Church and business ads are $100 an ad. The event will be a black tie affair. For any questions or concerns, contact Sis. Brenda or Sis. Doris at 219-879-2877 or www.ph50galatickets@gmail.com.
