Pictured are, first row, from left, Johnathan Chappell, Anastasia Timm, Rylee Cabanaw, Jaedyn Benning, Adrian Huizar, Dane Kniola, April Hyatte, Haley Lasky, and Diego Santos, second row, from left, Rosa Heying, Skylar Henderson, Tristian Johnson, Evan Volckmann, Emray David, Audrey Marsh, Chloe Jensen, Paige Burton and Jillian Ewy, and third row, from left, Horizon Bank representatives Bill Gertner, Noe Najera, Dace Cunningham, Jim Neff, Yolanda Davis and Kathi Tilling, and MCHS Early College Counselor Rhonda LaMarr.
MCAS Associate Superintendent Wendel McCollum addresses Early College students and Horizon executives at the Feb. 24 recognition event.
Photos provided / MCAS
Haley Lasky, Emray David, Tristian Johnson are pictured in front of the Wolves Branch of Horizon Bank, which is located in the cafeteria commons at MCHS.
Paige Burton, Jillian Ewy, Anastasia Timm, Rylee Cabanaw, Jaedyn Benning are pictured in front of the Wolves Branch of Horizon Bank, which is located in the cafeteria commons at MCHS.
Dane Kniola, Chloe Jensen, April Hyatte, Audrey Marsh, Adrian Huizar, Johnathan Chappell are pictured in front of the Wolves Branch of Horizon Bank, which is located in the cafeteria commons at MCHS.
Evan Volckmann, Rosa Heying, Skylar Henderson, and Diego Santos are pictured in front of the Wolves Branch of Horizon Bank, which is located in the cafeteria commons at MCHS.
Pictured are, first row, from left, Johnathan Chappell, Anastasia Timm, Rylee Cabanaw, Jaedyn Benning, Adrian Huizar, Dane Kniola, April Hyatte, Haley Lasky, and Diego Santos, second row, from left, Rosa Heying, Skylar Henderson, Tristian Johnson, Evan Volckmann, Emray David, Audrey Marsh, Chloe Jensen, Paige Burton and Jillian Ewy, and third row, from left, Horizon Bank representatives Bill Gertner, Noe Najera, Dace Cunningham, Jim Neff, Yolanda Davis and Kathi Tilling, and MCHS Early College Counselor Rhonda LaMarr.
MICHIGAN CITY — In February, Horizon Bank completed its second annual “Making Your Dreams Come True” financial workshops for Early College students at Michigan City High School.
The nine-week program covered the history of banking, budgeting, marketing, human resources, and lending – exposing students not only to financial literacy concepts, but to banking as a potential career field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.