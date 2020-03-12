La PORTE — Each fall the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), along with the La Porte Jaycees and the Deserving Children’s Roof Sit, help raise funds for the La Porte County Deserving Children Shopping event held in December.
Proceeds from the La Porte County REALTORS Charity Auction night help to bring some joy during the Christmas holiday for children who need basic essentials such as coats, hats, gloves, boots, blankets and even Christmas toys.
“Some years we are very fortunate to have some excess funds,” said 2020 REALTORS Auction Committee Co-Chair Rosie Michiaels, “and we look for ways to use those funds to help organizations that focus on children of need in our community.”
On Feb. 28, the REALTOR organization was able to donate $2,500 to CASA/Family Advocates of La Porte County. Family Advocates began as the La Porte County CASA program providing court appointed special advocate volunteers for abused and neglected children.
“We were so excited to have the funds to donate to this amazing program,” Michiaels said.
