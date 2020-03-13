Nature’s Cupboard announces customer of month
MICHIGAN CITY — Nature’s Cupboard has announced Missy Lang as its February Customer of the Month.
According to Nature’ Cupboard, Missy has been a great supporter of the store’s Juice Bar. She started juicing when she saw the documentary “Fat, sick, and Nearly Dead” and her husband Bob had some blood work that came back needing various adjustments. She chose to take their health to the next level by juicing every morning. They both said they love it and Bob’s blood levels went right back into range after just 3 weeks. Now they make juicing a daily priority.
Missy and Bob own their own business and put in a lot of hours. With Bob’s building expertise and Missy’s architectural skills, they help customers design their home, help them find land and give them guidance on the entire process from start to finish. With her busy schedule, this mother of three and grandmother of nine loves the convenience of ordering her juices from Nature’s Cupboard and uses the time she saves to focus on her family, her business and giving back to the community.
Century 21 Affiliated announces top agents
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced that Samantha Greenwood is Top Selling & Top Volume Agent for February.
Jamal Agemy is Top Listing Agent. He is a five time Customer Service and two time Customer Service Pinnacle Award Winner.
