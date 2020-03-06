Local attorneys named 'Super Lawyers'
La PORTE — The law firm of Newby Lewis Kaminski & Jones, LLP congratulates its partners for being selected to the 2020 Indiana Super Lawyers list as follows:
• Martin W. Kus – Civil Litigation: Defense
• Mark A. Lienhoop – Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense
• David P. Jones – Criminal Defense
The firm congratulates its partner for being selected to the 2020 Rising Stars list:
• Nicholas T. Otis – Personal Injury General: Plaintiff
According to Newby Lewis Kaminski & Jones, no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected as Super Lawyers, and no more than 2 and 1/2 percent are selected as Rising Stars.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selection process includes nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation. Lawyers cannot nominate themselves, are prohibited from campaigning, and are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be selected.
The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers. For more information about Super Lawyers or Rising Stars, visit SuperLawyers.com.
For more information about the above attorneys, visit www.nlkj.com.
Michelle Mullins-Land earns customer service honor
La PORTE – Michelle Mullins-Land, an American Family Insurance agency owner in La Porte, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
“At American Family Insurance, we understand our customers deserve an exceptional and consistently outstanding experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding experience and service that makes them clearly stand out among other insurance providers.”
The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.
Mullins-Land has been an agency owner for American Family since March, 1997. Her agency office is located at 321 Pine Lake Ave, La Porte.
