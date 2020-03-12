Bernadette Gibson originates to us from an Irish family and enhances her jewelry with a Celtic twist: not only in design, but in meaning. As a jeweler from Chicago’s Jewelers row at 9 N. Wabash for 30 years, she has relocated her talents to Michigan City for the last three years.
Her store is Ballyea Irish Jewelry & Artisan Giftshop.
Her shop specializes in rings, bracelets and pendants, all custom made and unique. And she can customize any kind of design you wish.
According to her website, Gibson was deeply influenced by her Irish heritage, and fell in love with Celtic art and the designs found in the Book of Kells.
One of her Celtic pendants is a 14-karat two-tone white gold triskele triple-spiral Scottish thistle medallion. This piece, she said, has a special place in her heart.
According to Gibson, the design means, “All of the energy you give out to the world comes back to you …swirling are three spirals of constant forward motion.”
The three arms of the triskele have various forms of meanings, but for her it was the relationship of mind-body-spirit, specifically: courage, strength and love, all in constant harmony and movement.
Her 14-karat white gold Chatham emerald diamond ring also has a special meaning as one of her favorite pieces. This ring has hand carved Celtic Trinity Knot on each side with no beginning and no end. Gibson said it represents unity and the eternal love, which binds everyone together. The unity knots surrounded by bead set diamonds on either side with a Chatham emerald as the center.
“I enjoyed carving it,” she said. “The Celtic knots are endless and flow with eternal love.”
According to Gibson’s website, all Ballyea jewelry is hand-carved and cast in sterling silver, 14 karat white or yellow gold, or platinum.
She is also capable of any type of jewelry repair. However, her business does not repair watches, or replace batteries. All Celtic jewelry purchases feature a description of the design’s Celtic meaning.
Gibson’s husband, Gary, who also works in the store, has filled the rest of the space with Irish clothing for all ages from adult sweaters to baby onesies.
Trinkets and treasures are woven into the room with gift ideas.
The walls feature Celtic crafts and signage and handmade Celtic crosses for a religious display and conversational piece of art.
Ballyea Irish Jewelry is located at 519 Franklin St. Michigan City. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Additional hours by appointment.
For more information on Gibson’s jewelry offerings, visit Ballyea Jewelry Designs at ballyea.net, or email Gibson at ballyeajewelry@gmail.com, or call 312-332-9307.
